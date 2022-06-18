Donald Trump hints he’ll run for US president in 2024





Donald Trump could take another shot at being US president and is unrepentant about the Capitol Riots he is accused of instigating.

At the Faith and Freedom Coalition Conference yesterday in Nashville, he described the congressional investigation into what happened as ‘crazy’.

The former president, who is accused of whipping followers up into a frenzy after losing the 2020 election, as a ‘theatrical production of partisan political fiction’.

It was his first public appearance since the committee began its hearings, and he was his same bombastic self.

He still does not appear to have accepted that he lost the last presidential race, repeating false claims about election fraud.

Speaking to religious conservatives at a sprawling resort near the Grand Ole Opry House, Trump insisted he had done nothing wrong.

‘What you’re seeing is a complete and total lie. It’s a complete and total fraud,’ he told the Faith and Freedom Coalition’s Road to…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper