EKITI: Can Segun Oni outfox Tinubu, Fayose’s men?





.

Over 749,000 voters decide who succeeds Fayemi as their next governor today

By Rotimi Ojomoyela

As over 749,000 voters in Ekiti state go to the polls today to elect a new governor, the race for who succeeds Governor Kayode Fayemi promises to be an epic battle among the contenders.

A former secretary to the out going government, Mr Abiodun Oyebanji, who is being backed by Governor Kayode Fayemi and the former Governor and current Minister of Trade and Investment, Otunba Niyi Adebayo is the flag bearer of the APC while an ally of former Governor Ayodele Fayose, Mr Bisi Kolawole is the candidate of the PDP.

Associates of Fayemi had said that ensuring support of APC leader for Ahmed Bola Tinubu in today’s governorship election largely influenced his withdrawal from the presidential race and asking his delegates to vote for Tinubu who eventually emerged APC flag bearer. Now Oyebanji has the full backing of Tinubu.

Prior to this election however, the struggle for…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper