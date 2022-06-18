‘Everything is going to be all right’ Ada Ameh speaks on her mental health issues  





.

By BENJAMIN NJOKU

Embattled Nollywood actress, Ada Ameh who revealed during the week that she’s battling with mental health issues has reassured her fans that she would come out stronger than ever before.

The actress, known for her role in the popular sitcom, The Johnsons’’ had cried out in a short video she posted on her Instagram page that the issue is gradually taking her life but she believed that she would not die and would get over it.

The actress, who lost her only child, Aladi Godgift in 2020, further stated that she has been dragged to court over her inability to deliver on a job because of her health condition.

“Everything is going to be fine, I have an issue right now and it’s taking my life. I no go die, we will get over it.

“I was given a job, I didn’t do the job because I had mental issues. Will people understand? They are slamming me with a bill, suing me. It’s okay,” the actress said in the viral video.

Source: Vanguard Newspaper