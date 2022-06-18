Join cult, lose your admission, Oko Poly Rector tells students





By Vincent Ujumadu, Awka

THE Rector of the Federal Polytechnic, Oko, Anambra State, Dr. Francisca Nwafulugo has warned that any student of the institution who got involved in cultism and examination malpractices would automatically lose his or her admission.

The Rector, who spoke during the 38th matriculation ceremony of the polytechnic said that adequate measures had been put in place to ensure that the issue of cultism does not rear its head in any of the three campuses of the Polytechnic.

She said: “We have zero tolerance for cultism. Our internal security network is working effectively and has kept cultism at bay.

“| wish to inform you that cultism is extinct here. This has given our students the peace of mind and energy to focus on their studies without fear of intimidation or molestation.

“Let me assure you of the goodwill of this administration to provide all the necessary framework that will guarantee: your academic excellence.

“However, there are…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper