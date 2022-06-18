Just in: EFCC operatives arrest PDP member for inducing voters





Dayo Johnson Ado Ekiti

Operatives of Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) have arrested a Chieftain of the Peoples DemocraticParty, Mr Damola Ojo for inducing voters at Ola Oluwa Muslim Secondary School, Ado Ekiti, Ekiti state during the governorship election.

Reports had it that the party chieftain was arrested with a large sum of money.

The party agent at the Polling Unit Babajide Adebayo confirmed that Ojo is a PDP members but denied that he was inducing voters.

Adebayo said, “When EFCC people came, somebody pointed at Ojo, who was standing alone. There was nobody with him, he was not talking to anybody or given money to anybody, he was arrested and whisked away. Ojo is an Engineer, he came to work in Ekiti but I have made calls to tell our leaders about the arrest.”

EFCC were seen in large number in some polling units where some major parties were alleged to have engaged in vote buying

Vanguard gathered that a particular party offered, as…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper