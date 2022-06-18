Monalisa Chinda partners Goge Africa to boost tourism in Africa





Nollywood actress and TV talk show host, Monalisa Chinda-Coker’s waves-making show on Dstv, ‘You and I with Monalisa’ is currently partnering Goje Africa and other cultural promoters to revamp and revitalise tourism sector in West

Tagged: Destination West Africa Project, the aim of this laudable initiative, according to the screen diva is basically to encourage Africans to travel Africa.

In a chat with NollyNow, the light-skinned actress disclosed that they will be visiting tourist attractions in the region to shine the light on destinations with the aim of promoting trade, culture and business.”

“Also, we will be exploring further opportunities in West African and Nigerian tourisms.We also look forward to sharing the beauty of our common heritage, cultural similarities among others.Most importantly, we look forward to engaging the youths in these areas to further consolidate on the gains and importance of tourism.

“And since I have a…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper