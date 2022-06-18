PDP VP: How Okowa stole Atiku’s heart 





By Emma Amaize, Regional Editor, South-South

Initial blunders

UNKNOWN to some Peoples Democratic Party, PDP political front-runners and their cronies in Delta State, who, for about two weeks, stealthily and openly ran a red mark campaign to taint the governor, Senator Ifeanyi Okowa, over the party’s vice presidential candidate ticket, the political tactician had captured the heart of the Presidential Candidate, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, before they even kick started the project.

They also erroneously calculated that he was very anxious to become running mate to Alhaji Abubakar, not knowing that on at least two occasions before the last National Convention of the party, the presidential candidate had virtually offered him the position, but he (Okowa) cautiously turned it down.

Besides the fact that Abubakar himself wanted Okowa as his running mate, former governor of Delta state and the governor’s political mentor, Chief James Ibori, who, allegedly, was pushing…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper