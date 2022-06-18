Soludo inaugurates construction of drug market





Governor Charles Soludo of Anambra State, on Friday, inaugurated the construction of the Coordinated Wholesale Centre for Pharmaceutical and Allied Products in Oba, Idemili South Local Government Area of the state.

Soludo at the ceremony said that all open drugs markets in the state would relocate to Oba when the centre is completed.

According to him, the construction of the centre is in accordance with the National Drug Distribution Guidelines.

“This project is in line with the plan to build a livable and prosperous homeland in Anambra state.

“The Oba International drug market will be revived to help form the ecosystem for a new technology driven smart city in Oba.

“At completion, the centre will have a perimeter fence, three entrance gates, 2,516 standard shops, and 888 offices.

“It will also provide offices for the National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control, the Pharmacists Council of Nigeria and other regulatory…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper