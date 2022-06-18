Thisday publisher, Nduka Obaigbena loses mother





Buhari, Tinubu, Saraki, Okowa condole

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru

The Royal family of Owa kingdom, Delta State has announced the transition of one of its princesses, Princess Margaret Obaigbena, nee Usifoh aged 88 years.

Late Princess Margaret was a former Chief Nursing Officer, Bendel State Government and later Delta State Government and Special Adviser to three Delta State Governors. She is survived by children; Prince Ben Obaigbena, retd GGM, NNPC; Prince Alan Glory Obaigbena, retd Florida Director of Highways, USA; Princess Isioma Ukwa; Prince Nduka Obaigbena, Chairman and Editor-in-Chief Thisday/Arise Group and Princess Ogochukwu Aneke with grandchildren and great grandchildren.

A statement signed by the Palace of the Obi of Owa, said funeral arrangements will be announced later.

Source: Vanguard Newspaper