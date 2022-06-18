Yinka Davies, Hauwa Allahbura, others join forces to mobilize youths ahead of 2023





Nigerian youths and celebrities including actress Ronke Oshodi, songbird, Yinka Davies and convener of Pull-Up Naija Group, actress Hauwa Allahbura defied the heavy downpour last weekend to be part of the unveiling of the group that is out to sensitize the youths on the need to participate actively in the forthcoming general elections in the country.

The youths, mostly students of University of Lagos, thronged the Freedom Park venue of the event on Lagos island, in their numbers. While some clutched umbrellas, many others used polythene bags to cover their heads, as they sang and danced around with the official of Independent Electoral Commission,INEC, on ground to conduct registration exercises for them ahead of 2023 elections.

They were joined by some celebrities who endured the downpour in their determination to mobilize the youths to get their PVCs to enable them exercise their franchise during the election.

While addressing the youths at the event, the convener,…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper