2023: PDP Constitutes Deputy Governorship Candidate Screening Committee

The Peoples Democratic Party has set up a nine member Deputy Governorship Candidate’s Screening Committee to verify claims made by each of the candidates vying for such positions in the 28 states of the federation where governorship elections will take place in 2023.

This was sequel to a decision by the party’s National Working Committee after a meeting

in Abuja.

A statement signed by the PDP National Publicity Secretary, Hon. Debo Ologunagba, in Abuja, on Sunday, said the screening exercise will take place at the party’s National Secretariat, on Wednesday.

It read in part, “Pursuant to the provision of Part V, Paragraph 11 of the Electoral Guidelines of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), the…





