APC inaugurates 24-man reconciliation committee in Oyo State





The All Progressives Congress (APC) in Oyo State has inaugurated a 24-man reconciliatory committee to settle disputes from its congresses and primaries, ahead of the 2023 General Elections.

Chief Isaac Omodewu, the State Chairman, inaugurated the committee at the party’s secretariat in Ibadan.

The News Agency of Nigeria(NAN) reports that the party had been enmeshed in crisis after its congresses and primaries which had led to the defection of some members to other political parties.

NAN reports that the newly-inaugurated committee is headed by Sen. Olufemi Lanlehin, while Alhaji Tajudeen Olanite is the Secretary.

Omodewu urged members of the committee to find amicable resolution to the crisis rocking the party, saying “it can only be stronger together”.

“You are elderly and critical stakeholders of our party. We cannot give you terms of reference.

“All we want from you is to use your experiences and influences to resolve all internal wranglings…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper