APC Presidential candidate: Traffic, tumultuous crowd as Tinubu lands in Lagos





By Olasunkanmi Akoni

Motorists and commuters were stranded on Sunday in some major roads on Sunday, as residents thronged metropolis to receive the Presidential Candidate of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Bola Tinubu from Abuja to Lagos, 12 days after he won the party’s presidential ticket.

Ikeja and environs were jammed as they are experiencing heavy traffic due to the expected triumphant entry of Tinubu.

As of press time 1.30 pm, Tinubu was yet to touch down as apprehensive Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, APC leaders, faithful and residents awaits him at the Presidential Wing of the Murtala Muhammed Local Airport, Ikeja.

According to the Lagos Traffic Advisory for Sunday, roads leading to the Presidential Wing of Murtala Muhammed Airport, Ikeja, Lagos and those leading to the Teslim Balogun Stadium, Surulere, Lagos, which is the venue of the reception, will experience heavy traffic.

According to the release, “Please be informed that some…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper