Army promises continued training of personnel for combat readiness





By Steve Oko

The Nigeria Army has promised to continue to train and re-train its personnel to enhance their combat-readiness.

The General Officer Commanding 82 Division of the Nigeria Army, Enugu, Maj. Gen. T.A Lagbaja, made the pledge Friday at the closing ceremony of the 82 Division Inter-Brigade Warrant Officers and Senior Non Commissioned Officers competition held at 14 Brigade Ohafia.

Gen. Lagbaja who was represented by the Commandant of 13 Brigade Calabar, Brig. Gen. Everest Okoro, said that the Army would continue to prioritise training and professionalism.

His words: “This Division will continue to pursue its training schedules in order to perfect on current tactics, techniques and procedures and as well acquire new ones with a view to realizing the COAS Vision which is to have a professional Nigerian Army ready to accomplish assigned missions within a Joint Environment in Defence of Nigeria.

“In the last four days, we have witnessed passion, doggedness,…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper