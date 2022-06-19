Borno South: How I escaped death as assassins killed 2 policemen in my convoy — Idris Mamman





• Explains why he defected from APC to PDP

By Ndahi Marama, Maiduguri

Borno State chieftain of the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC, who was also gubernatorial aspirant in 2019, Idris Gatumbwa Mamman, has defected to the opposition Peoples Democratic Party, PDP.

Mamman, fondly known as Idris Durkwa, had recently aspired to contest for the senatorial primary of the APC in Southern Borno which he alleged was a charade as it was characterized by irregularities and imposition that favoured incumbent Senator Mohammed Ali Ndume.

He also narrated how he escaped death but two policemen killed in an assassination attempt on his convoy.

In 2018 he had contested in the APC governorship primary that produced Babagana Zulum as governor in 2019 after he emerged as candidate.

Durkwa claimed that non-compliance with the 2022 Electoral Act provisions by the powers-that-be in the Borno APC culminated into dictatorial tendencies during the House of Assembly and…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper