‘Don’t let my miserable failed love story discourage you’, Tonto Dikeh tells fans





By Joy Mazoje

Nollywood actress Tonto Dikeh speaks on the significance of love as she chastises the broken hearts to find love again.

The actress who is a mother of one advises her fans and Nigerians as a whole on Instagram, not to be discouraged by her failed love story or the failure of others, affirming that a poor choice should not determine the ones they make.

Tonto also attested that millions of beautiful love stories serve as encouragement, but the presence of misery brings the wrong side of love.

However, Tonto acclaimed love and urged everyone not to give up on love no matter the circumstances.

She wrote: “Don’t let My Miserable Failed love story or the failure of others Love story deter you from believing you can’t make it.

Don’t let Others Poor chooses determine your LIFE/BELIEFS…

(That we fail doesn’t mean we are failures. We learn from each mistakes and we keep on the FIRE)….

There are Millions of beautiful love stories out there,…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper