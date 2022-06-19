Ekiti: APC in landslide win, Naira rain rocks election





•SDP’s Segun Oni loses LGA, of 16 councils, PDP’s Kolawole wins one

•Voters get between N3,000 and N10,000

By Dayo Johnson, Dapo Akinrefon, Rotimi Ojomyela & Luminous Jannamike

THE All Progressives Congress, APC, candidate, Mr Biodun Oyebanji, last night, emerged the winner of Ekiti State government election by a landslide. Oyebanji beat his closest rival, Mr Segun Oni of the Social Democratic Party (SDP), by at least 100,000 votes.

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) candidate, Hon Bisi Kolawole, came third. The election was marred by vote-buying which saw the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, and Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps, NSCDC, arresting two people including a chieftain of the PDP in Ado Ekiti, following alleged attempts to induce voters and cause violence.

Curiously, Segun Oni lost his Ido-Osi LGA while Kolawole won his Efon Alaaye LGA.

Oyebanji won in 15 of the 16 LGAs in the state.

The election, however,…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper