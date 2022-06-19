Ekiti gov poll, unacceptable—Jolayemi, Segun Oni’s spokesman





*Says, this is not an election

By Dapo Akinrefon

THE Segun Oni Campaign Organisaton, on Sunday, rejected the outcome of Saturday’s governorship election saying it is unacceptable.

The independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, had declared candidate of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Mr Biodun Oyebanji as winner of Saturday’s election.

Oyebanji polled 187,057 to defeat candidate of the Social Democratic Party, SDP, Mr Segun Oni, who scored 82,211, while candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Mr Bisi Kolawole scored 67,457.

But reacting to the outcome of the exercise, spokesman of the campaign organization, Mr Moses Jolayemi, in a chat with Vanguard, accused the APC of engaging in vote buying.

He also accused security agencies of compromise during the election.

Besides, he said the SDP candidate will not concede defeat saying the party will meet to take necessary steps.

Jolayemi said: “The outcome is unacceptable by us as a party…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper