Ekiti: Situation Room decries siting of Polling Units in private residences, over-concentration of voters





By Omeiza Ajayi, Abuja

The Nigeria Civil Society Situation Room, an umbrella coalition of over 70 major civil society organizations in the country, has called on the Independent National Electoral Commission INEC to take urgent steps to remove polling units from private residences before the next general election.

The Situation Room gave the charge Sunday morning in Ado-Ekiti, Ekiti state capital while presenting a preliminary report on weekend’s governorship election in the state.

Convener, Ene Obi and co-Conveners, Asma’u Joda and James Ugochukwu noted that siting polling units in private residences could substantially impugn the credibility of elections.

They also lamented the over-concentration of voters in certain polling units while others had fewer voters.

The development had led to situations in certain units where voting did not end until about 7pm, whereas in certain areas, voting ended before mid-day.

With a network of observers deployed across





Source: Vanguard Newspaper