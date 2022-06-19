ELECTIONS 2023: From reptilian politics to a peoples movement





As at the time of writing this column, the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party for the 2023 election, Mr. Atiku Abubakar had nominated Dr. Ifeanyi Okowa, current governor of Delta State as his running mate. The choice is strategic. Under very normal circumstances, it would be a game-changer.

Dr. Ifeanyi Okowa is a brilliant man – a well-trained physician from the University College Hospital, Ibadan, and as PDP’s Osita Chidoka, trying to talk him up on Arise TV notes, he passed in the Division 1 category in the WASC exam in the years when brilliance and hard work were the mark of accomplishment and promise.

His performance in Delta State, as some witnesses would acknowledge, has not been too shabby either. And to add it all up, he is Igbo of the Ika clan, and thus occupies two very distinct spaces as a man from the South-South Geo-political zone and an Igbo of the larger national group which is also the largest ethnic group in what is now called…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper