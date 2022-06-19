INEC results on Ekiti guber poll tallies with our tabulation — Yiaga Africa





Yiaga Africa, a Civil Society Organisation (CSO), says the Ekiti governorship election result announced by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) falls within its Parallel Vote Tabulation (PVT).

Mr Ezenwa Nwagwu, Board Member, Yiaga Africa, made this known in the group’s final verification statement on the Ekiti election on Sunday in Abuja.

“The INEC result falls within Yiaga Africa’s Parallel Vote Tabulation (PVT) which is an election observation methodology based on a representative random sample of polling stations and is employed for independent verification,” he said.

Nwagwu said that Yiaga Africa deployed 500 observers in pairs to a representative random sample of 250 polling units and 25 mobile observers in all the 16 Local Government Areas (LGAs) among others.

He said that the deployment strategy enabled the organisation to provide timely and accurate information on the election day process beginning from the set-up, voter…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper