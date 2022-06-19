It’s a season of good news





By Funmi Komolafe

Brethren with all that is going on around us, coupled with challenges that we face as individuals, many of us might be worried but those who put their trust in the Lord, have no place for worries in their hearts.

First, is that God kept us till now for a purpose, which we may not be aware of. There may be no physical pointers to God’s purpose for us but what is sure is that God has reasons for preserving us.

According to records in the Holy Bible, many good things happened in the sixth month.

Luke 1 vs. 26 ( KJV): “ Now in the sixth month the angel Gabriel was sent from God to a city in Galilee called Nazareth”.

Verses 27-31: To a virgin espoused to a man whose name was Joseph, of the house of David; and the virgin’s name was Mary.

And the angel came in unto her, and said, Hail, thou art highly favoured, the Lord is with thee: blessed are thou amongst women.

And when she saw him, she was troubled at his saying, and cast in her…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper