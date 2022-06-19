Orji Kalu rejoices with Ekiti governor-elect, Oyebanji





Orji Uzor Kalu

The Chief Whip of the Senate, Sen. Orji Kalu, has congratulated the governor-elect of Ekiti, Biodun Oyebanji of the All Progressives Congress (APC) on his victory in the Saturday governorship election.

Kalu, in a message issued on Sunday in Abuja, wished Oyebanji a successful tenure in office, while urging him to adopt a participatory leadership style.

While commending the people of Ekiti for voting the candidate of the APC, Kalu urged Oyebanji to consolidate on the achievements of Gov. Kayode Fayemi.

According to him, the APC will continue to wax strong.

The former governor of Abia, who described the governor-elect as a seasoned public administrator and astute politician, urged the people of Ekiti to sustain their support for him in taking the state to greater heights.

He said, “the victory of the governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Mr Biodun Oyebanji in the Saturday election is timely and well deserved.

Source: Vanguard Newspaper