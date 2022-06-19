Osinbajo charges traditional rulers on insecurity





Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo on Sunday charged traditional rulers to join hands with the state and federal governments to ensure adequate security of lives and property of Nigerians.

Osinbajo gave the charge in Ibadan at a programme organised by a socio- cultural group, Yoruba World Centre, to celebrate Olubadàn of Ibadan, Oba Olalekan Balogun’s first 100 days on the stool.

The vice-president, who was represented by a legal luminary, Niyi Akintola, said the charge became necessary for peace and tranquillity to reign across the country.

He said traditional rulers should also prioritise promotion of culture and tradition, saying this would enhance peaceful coexistence and encourage brotherhood.

Osinbajo charged Yoruba people, whom he described as people of honour and integrity, not to give room to “those who try to destabilise our brotherliness through the display of abnormal acts; that is not who we are.

`We are `Omoluabis’ (well-bred); we have respect for…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper