Our religion poisoned by toxic politics – Bishop Kukah





….charges Christians on barking dog

By Providence Ayanfeoluwa

The Catholic Bishop of Diocese of Sokoto, Matthew Kukah, yesterday, said that toxic politics has poisoned religion in Nigeria, while charging Christians to walk towards the barking dog.

He said this while delivering an anniversary lecture at the flag off ceremony of the 70th Anniversary, Logo and Mascot launch of the order of the Knights of Saint Mulumba, KSM Nigeria.

Kukah said Nigeria now ranked as 9th worst country for Christians to live in the world.

His words: “Now Nigeria is being ranked as 9th worst country for Christians to live in. We are number nine and Iran is number eight, everywhere I go, people keep asking me what is happening to Christians and Muslims in Nigeria. Toxic politics has now poisoned our religion.

“Though I am not a Vetinarian, but I was told that when a dog is barking, you walk towards it because if you turn back, it would attack. My point is that we Christians must walk towards the barking…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper