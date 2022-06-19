Police arrest 2 for chaining 7-year-old boy in Imo





By Chinonso Alozie

Owerri – The Imo State Police Command on Saturday arrested two suspects, Mrs Victoria Nwosu, (Stepmother) age 26-year-old and Mr Chimezie Nwosu, (Father) age 30-year-old, for allegedly chaining their 7-year-old boy, Kelechi Nwosu, and dumping him in a room around World area in Owerri, Imo state.

The State Police Public Relations Officer, PPRO, Micheal Abattam, disclosed this to newsmen in Owerri.

The police said it was a good Samaritan who reported the matter to the police and the command swung into action and arrested the suspects as well as rescued kelechi and two other children.

The police said the children had been taken to a recognized government orange home.

Explaining how it happened, the police said: “Sequel to a report on child Slavery/Abuse received on 17/6/2022 at about 14:00 hours, by the police from a Good Samaritan residing at World Bank Owerri, Imo State.

“The Divison Police Officer (DPO) in Charge of New Owerri Divisional…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper