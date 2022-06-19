Teachers who resigned, retired or left service have not been replaced – Ebonyi NUT





By Peter Okutu, Abakaliki

The Nigerian Union of Teachers, NUT, Ebonyi State Chapter, Weekend stated that following the embargo placed on employment by the present administration, “teachers who have resigned, retired or left the service have not been replaced in Ebonyi State.

The Chairman of NUT, Ebonyi State, Comrade Francis Egwu stated this in Abakaliki during the formal presentation of the results of the completed baseline assessment of three hundred and twenty-seven primary schools to the State Government.

The baseline assessment of the public primary schools was done with the support of the United States Agency for International Development (USAID).

The NUT Chairman further explained that the inadequacy of teachers across the length and breadth of the State has “led to over-crowded classrooms and impaired the condition for effective learning” in the state.

“We must base reforms in basic education on facts. The fact remains that Ebonyi State has a gross…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper