Tinubu to Buhari: I thank you for being neutral in APC presidential primary 





•’We pleaded with president to choose successor’

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru

The presidential candi date of the All Progressives Congress, APC, in the 2023 election, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, has revealed how leaders and presidential aspirants of the ruling party pleaded with President Muhammadu Buhari to choose his preferred aspirant for the presidential primary.

Tinubu, in an appreciation letter to Buhari which he personally signed, thanked him (Buhari) for being neutral throughout the presidential primary to select the APC flag bearer in the 2023 election.

In a statement by the Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Chief Femi Adesina, the APC national leader said he would ride on the legacy of the President to give the party victory in the forthcoming election.

He described the President as a true leader, brother and friend who demonstrated a sense of purpose, composure, and maturity in the weeks leading to the Special Convention of the Party.

The…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper