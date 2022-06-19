Who’s Biodun Ayobami Oyebanji, the Ekiti State Governor-Elect





By Dayo Johnson

Biodun Abayomi Oyebanji was born on December 21, 1967, in Ikogosi-Ekiti, and served as the Secretary to the Government of Ekiti State. He began his academic journey at Baptist Primary School, Ikogosi-Ekiti. He attended Awo Community High School before transferring to C.A.C. Grammar School, Efon-Alaaye, Ekiti State in 1979, and later attended the Federal School of Arts and Science, Ondo State, and the District Commercial Secondary School, Aramoko-Ekiti from 1983 to 1985.

He acquired a Bachelor of Science (BSc.) degree in Political Science from the Ondo State University (now Ekiti State University, Ado-Ekiti) in 1989 and continued his quest for honours at the University of Ibadan, Oyo State in 1992 where he bagged his Masters’ Degree (M.Sc) in Political Science (International Relations & Strategic Studies).

Oyebanji started his professional career as a Lecturer at the Department of Political Science, University of Ado Ekiti, where he worked for four





