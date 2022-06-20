2023 Elections: No one can buy my integrity – INEC REC tells politicians





Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC) in Kwara, Malam Garba Attahiru-Madami, has expressed his commitment to conduct the best election ever in the state in 2023, saying “nobody can buy my Integrity,”.

Attahiru-Madami stated this on Monday in Ilorin at a news conference against the backdrop of an allegation made against him by the state’s People’s Democratic Party (PDP) spokesman, Prince Tunji Morounfoye.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Morounfoye, had at a press statement, alleged that the REC had been compromised and was in a clandestine meeting with Gov AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq.

The REC described the accusation of Morounfoye as “unfounded and baseless”, adding that nobody could buy his conscience and integrity.

“I am a man of Integrity which I have guarded for over 40 years; no one can buy my conscience and integrity.

“I said so before the 2019 general elections and I repeat, nobody can buy my Integrity,” he said.

He stressed…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper