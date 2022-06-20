2023: Fresh crisis hits APGA as two Presidential candidates emerge





By Dirisu Yakubu

ABUJA- The All Progressive Grand Alliance, APGA may have itself to blame for its political fortunes in the 2023 general election if it fails to resolve the internal crisis now threatening its cohesion ahead of the polls.

At issue is the leadership tussle between Victor Oye and Edozie Njoku, both laying claim to the national chairmanship of the party. While the former sees Njoku as an interloper and non- member of the party; Njoku maintains that the Supreme Court last month affirmed him as the authentic national chairman of the party.

As a result, both men are running the affairs of the party from different secretariats, complete with two national working committees. Only recently, party chieftains including the recently decamped former Senate Minority leader, Enyinayya Abaribe, ex-Information Minister, Frank Nweke Jr among others stormed the APGA national secretariat to witness the party’s Special Presidential convention which produced a former…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper