Abia APC factions end hostilities, unite behind Emenike





By Steve Oko

The leadership tussle rocking the Abia State chapter of the All Progressives Congress, APC, has become history as the factions, Saturday, agreed to put their differences together and unite as one party ahead of the 2023 polls.

The reconciliation which was massively attended by various gladiators of the factions and party faithful was held at the Ntalakwu Oboro, country home of APC chieftain, Emeka Atuma in Ikwuano Local Government.

At the historic reconciliation meeting christined ‘Ntalakwu Declaration’ the gladiators and their foot soldiers agreed to bury their hatchets and collapse their structures to forge a united front under the leadership of Ikechi Emenike, who they said “is the authentic governorship candidate of the party for the 2023 election”.

Former state Chairmen of Abia APC, Donatus Nwankpa, and Fabian Nwankwo were on hand to affirm the reconciliation.

Nwankpa who was at the helm of the factional wranglings was on hand to…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper