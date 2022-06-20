Court steps down Osinachi husband’s case due to multiple counsel





The alleged culpable homicide suit against Peter Nwachukwu, husband of the late gospel singer, Osinachi in a Federal Capital Territory High Court on Monday, was stepped down in order for his lawyers to align themselves to represent him.

When the matter slated for hearing before Justice Njideka Nwosu-Iheme came up, the Prosecution Counsel, Aderonke Imana, informed the court that the matter was for hearing and that they were ready to proceed.

A. Ogbonna also announced his appearance as watching brief of the nominal complainant.

The counsel that represented the defendant during his arraignment, Victor Abakpa, however prayed the court to adjourn the matter until Tuesday, as another lawyer from a different chamber just informed that he was taking over the case.

He further stated that he was equally served additional proof of evidence in the court just before the court started the day’s proceedings.

I.A Aliyu on his part informed the court that he was briefed by the…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper