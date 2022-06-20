Deep Blue Project: NIMASA receives 2 UAS, 9 Boats, 10 armoured vehicles





The Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA) has taken delivery of additional mobile assets for enhanced maritime security under its deep blue project.

Two unmanned aircraft system, nine interceptor patrol boats and 10 armoured vehicles have been added to the existing assets earlier procured by the Federal Government and commissioned by President Muhammadu Buhari.

Dr. Bashir Jamoh, Director General of NIMASA, while thanking President Buhari for his sustained support in the fight against sea piracy and other maritime crimes said the additional equipment will improve on the gains recorded in securing the Gulf of Guinea and Nigerian maritime domain.

Jamoh who described the recently held Gulf of Guinea Maritime Collaboration Forum (GOG-MCF/SHADE) in Abuja as a success in rallying international support in the suppression of maritime insecurity, added that Nigeria’s commitment in regional maritime security will always be sustained.

He extolled the…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper