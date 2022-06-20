Ekpoudom kicks as APC submits Akpabio’s name, others to INEC





.

By Harris Emanuel, Uyo

Former Deputy Inspector General of Police, Prince Udom Ekpoudom, has expressed dismay over the submission of the names of the three All Progressives Congress, APC, candidates to fly the party’s flag in the senatorial seats in Akwa Ibom State to Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC.

The candidates include Senator Godswill Akpabio, Dr. Emaeyak Ukpong and Martins Udo-Inyang for Akwa Ibom North West, North East and South senatorial districts respectively.

But the name of the former police boss was missing from the list, having been substituted with that of Akpabio, the immediate past Minister of Niger Delta Affairs.

Resident Electoral Commissioner, Mr Mike Igini, had declared the primaries that threw up Akpabio as null and void and not known to the commission.

Former deputy speaker, Dr. Uwem Udoma, Director General of DIG Udom Senatorial Campaign Organisation, advised the supporters to remain calm despite the political…







Source: Vanguard Newspaper