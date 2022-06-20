It’s time to reject recycled politicians, ex-NDE boss urges Abia youths





By Steve Oko

Pioneer Director General of the National Directorate of Employment, Chief Chuku Wachuku, has urged youths and women in Abia State to reject recycled politicians in the 2023 elections.

The Young Progressive Party, YPP, senatorial flag bearer for Abia Central, who stated this while addressing newsmen in Umuahia, regretted that expired politicians had refused to give way for the younger generation to contribute their quota in governace.

Wachuku who has consistently advocated transfer of power to youths, challenged youths and women to rise against chronic politicians who have continued to “sit on their future”.

He regretted that the power gladiators have refused to accommodate the youth and women in government but only remember them during election periods, insisting that such anomally must give way.

His words:”Every four years, Nigerians and especially youths, are presented with a unique opportunity to make a change in their lives; each time they…





