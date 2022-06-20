NDLEA intercepts ‘Mkpuru Nmiri’ consignments in Lagos airport





NDLEA boss, Mohammed Marwa

By Kingsley Omonobi, Abuja

Operatives of National Drug Law Enforcement Agency, NDLEA, have foiled an attempt by drug traffickers to export parcels of methamphetamine, popularly called Mkpuru Mmiri.

Director, Media and Advocacy, NDLEA, Mr Femi Babafemi, who disclosed this, yesterday, said the drugs, which were concealed in cornflakes packs and body cream containers, were to be exported to Malaysia and Australia.

He said the drugs were seized at Murtala Muhammed International Airport (MMIA), Ikeja, and a courier company in Lagos.

He said: “As a result, two freight agents, Nneji Anoma and Etoh Barnabas, involved in the bid to export nine parcels of methamphetamine were arrested on June 15.

“The drug, which weighed 1.45kg, was hidden in packs of cornflakes to Malaysia through the Nigerian Aviation Handling Company (NAHCO) export shed of the MMIA.

“Operatives of the…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper