NDLEA seizes 2000kgs of drugs in one year — Official





The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), Kwara Command on Monday in Ilorin, said it had seized about 2,329.642kgs of drugs from July 2021 to date.

Mr Ibrahim Saidu, its Commander, stated this during a news conference organised to commemorate the United Nations International Day Against Drug Abuse and Illicit Drugs Trafficking.

The programme was organised in conjunction with the Kwara Ministry of Health and the Office of the Kwara Governor’s Wife.

The day is celebrated consistently in commemoration of the global achievement against drug abuse, drug trafficking, production of illicit narcotics and psychotic drugs.

Saidu stated that the agency had arrested a total number of 415 suspects, out of which 362 were males and 53 females.

“The agency had so far convicted 41, counselled 160 and rehabilitated 22,” he said.

Saidu stated that the UN Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC), annual report placed Kwara at 13 per cent drug abuse prevalence, the highest…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper