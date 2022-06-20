President Buhari directs NFF to hold elections in September, amend statutes





President Muhammadu Buhari has directed the Nigeria Football Federation(NFF) to immediately commence the process that will lead to holding new elections into its Executive Committee at the expiration of the current administration in September.

President Buhari also directed that the instrument of football administration in the country, the NFF Statutes be amended to include other stakeholders, who had hitherto been disenfranchised, or denied equal representation in the NFF congress.

These directives were contained in a letter dated 17th June, 2022 addressed to Amaju Pinnick, the president of the Nigeria Football Federation and signed by the Honourable Minister of Youth and Sports Development Sunday Dare.

President Buhari who reinforced the Federal Government’s support for football development in the country, urged the leadership of the NFF to ensure that the amended statutes reflect the national yearnings, aspirations and peculiarities of Nigeria as a sovereign nation…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper