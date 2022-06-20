Sokoto girl leads with highest score as FG releases results of Common Entrance Exam





All admission processes ‘ll be completed before July 1, 2022-Adamu

By Joseph Erunke

ABUJA–THE federal government, Monday, released the results of the 2022 National Common Entrance Examination for admission into unity colleges across the country.

Minister of Education, Malam Adamu Adamu, released the result after formally receiving it from NECO Registrar of National Examinations Council, NECO, Prof. Ibrahim Wushishi in his office, in Abuja.

With the release, he said the government would do everything to ensure that all admission processes are completed before July 1, 2022

Adamu, while presenting highlights of the result, announced a candidate, Miss Ajidagba Mariam Akanke, an indigene of Sokoto state as scoring the highest with 201. Her centre is Oshodi Junior Secondary School, Tolu Complex, Apapa, Lagos State.

The National Common Entrance Examination,NCEE, is for admission into the first year of Junior Secondary School,JSS 1,of federal unity colleges,…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper