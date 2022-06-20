Solar power, potent solution to Nigeria’s energy crisis





Stock image of solar panels

By Umar Farouk Ahmad

We are like tenant farmers chopping down the fence around our house for fuel when we should be using nature’s inexhaustible sources of energy – sun, wind and tide.… I’d put my money on the sun and solar energy. What a source of power! I hope we don’t have to wait until oil and coal run out before we tackle that –Thomas Edison

THE sun’s level of hotness is 27 million degree Fahrenheit, which is 60,000 times the temperature of an oven, when one is baking a pizza. A powerful source of fuel, the sun provides us with solar energy.

According to experts, if all the solar energy that reaches the earth’s surface can be captured, they will continuously run a 25-inch TV on every square meter of the earth and still have leftovers. But instead, what humans prefer using are coal, oil, and natural gas, sources that are non-renewable, and will sooner than later, run out.

Science has shown that if we continuously use oil and…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper