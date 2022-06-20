Teen Ambassadors treat over 200 FCT residents of malaria, diabetes, ulcer, hepatitis, others 





promise to extend gesture nationwide

By Levinus Nwabughiogu-Abuja

Over 200 residents of Kado community in the Life Camp area of the Federal Capital Territory, FCT, Abuja were on Saturday screened and treated of different tropical diseases amongst others free of charge.

Specifically, the residents received treatment for malaria, typhoid, peptic ulcer, urinary tract infections, hypertension, diabetes, skin diseases, treatment and vaccination for Hepatitis B and C infections, as well as pelvic inflammatory diseases.

The gesture was part of the medical outreach organized by Teen Ambassador Foundation, TAF, a Non-governmental Organization, NGO borne out of its Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR).

Many medical personnel ranging from doctors, nurses, laboratory scientists and pharmacists were on hand to render service to the densely populated suburb of Abuja.

One of those who benefited was a child with downsyndrome whose mother, Chinyere Donatus expressed…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper