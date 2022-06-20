The National Movement PDP missed in Chimaroke Nnamani as VP





By Josef-Ken Onoh

“Far better is it to dare mighty things, to win glorious triumphs, even though checkered by failure… than to rank with those poor spirits who neither enjoy nor suffer much, because they live in a gray twilight that knows not victory nor defeat.”

….. Theodore Roosevelt

Mr. Peter Obi is currently on the air. Even if he doesn’t win the Presidential election, he has won the hearts and hopes of Nigerians, particularly those not held to the cleavages of the past. Obi has inspired a new generation of Nigerian youths who have now realized the need to rise up and build a better Nigeria.

Social media interaction created the national movement and for the first time Nigeria youths and beyond have mobilized and matched in their thousands to obtain their Permanent Voter’s Card (PVC). It wasn’t achieved by multiple failed public holidays declared by various state governors for their indigenes and residents to obtain their PVCs; rather it was achieved by a new…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper