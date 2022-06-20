You must return your son to office as Governor, Oyetola challenges kinsmen





.

Says party will replicate Ekiti success

Shina Abubakar, Osogbo

Osun State Governor, Mr Adegboyega Oyetola has challenged his kinsmen in Boripe and Ifelodun local government areas to vote massively for the All Progressives Congress (APC) in order to returned him to office as Governor for a second term.

Addressing party members and supporters in Iragbiji and Ikirun on Monday, Governor Oyetola said he has represented the federal constituency very well and urged resident to reciprocate by voting en mass for him and his party at the July 16 governorship election.

He said the APC would not join any opposition party in promoting thuggery and violence in the forthcoming election but concentrate on mobilising the electorates, based on its achievement, to win the election.

“I am imploring you to vote for us because the Governor’s seat is from this place. Vote for your own, vote APC because God already had mercy on us, if the seat is to be shared based on number of votes,…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper