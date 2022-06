Alleged Rape: Police confirm arrest of Nollywood actor in Akwa Ibom

The Police Command in Akwa Ibom has confirmed the arrest of Mo ses Armstrong, a member of Actors Guild of Nigeria for alledgedly raping a minor.

The State Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), SP Odiko Macdon, confirmed this in a statement to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Uyo on Monday.

Macdon said that the Police Command had been inundated with inquiries about one Moses Armstrong, the actor.

He said that the actor was arrested on June 9 in the state.

“The popular Nollywood actor and singer, Moses Armstrong, has been arrested by men of the Police Command for allegedly defiling a 16-year old girl in the state

“We arrested the Suspect based on an initial complaint of rape. We have done our preliminary findings and the Director of Public Prosecution (DPP) has taken over the case,” he said.

Macdon explained that the suspect was no longer with the command but taken to court on June 20 by the DPP and remanded accordingly.

Source: Vanguard Newspaper