Buhari hails Afe Babalola as ABUAD ranked best in Nigeria, 400th globally

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru, Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari has congratulated the Founder and Chancellor of Afe Babalola University, ABUAD, Ado-Ekiti, its management and staff over the varsity’s ranking as the best in Nigeria.

The ranking institution, the Times Higher Education World Rankings also ranked ABUAD as the 400th best in the world.

The president noted the visionary and scholarly leadership style that had continued to shape the curriculum, operations and results of ABUAD, since it was established 12 years ago.

In a congratulatory message issued by his spokesman, Mr Femi Adesina, on Monday in Abuja, President Buhari lauded the university’s guiding principles of discipline, industry, determination, service, integrity, sound education and quality leadership.

According to the president, the Times Higher Education World Rankings further validates the resourcefulness of hardworking academics, particularly in research, and diligence of students, who…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper