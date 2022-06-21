No law for placeholders in lieu of running mates — INEC





By Clifford Ndujihe, Ikechukwu Nnochiri, Dirisu Yakubu & John Alechenu, LAGOS

The Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, has dismissed the concept of “placeholder” for vice-presidential candidates as illegal, saying it “has no place in Nigeria’s constitutional and legal framework.”

To beat the June 17 deadline for submission of presidential and vice presidential candidates, some parties submitted names of vice-presidential candidates who they described as placeholders.

The ruling All progressives Congress, APC, and the Labour Party, LP, are caught in the web of placeholder running mates

In the APC, Kabiru Masari, the party’s Welfare Secretary was named as the running mate to Asiwaju Bola Tinubu.

Some APC leaders said Masari is a “placeholder”, adding that a final candidate would be named.

Indeed, sources told Vanguard, last night, that Masari had signed a withdrawal form and would not constitute a problem when told to do…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper