Osinachi had only ulcer; her husband calls me witch, mother tells court





Osinachi Nwachukwu

By Fortune Eromosele, Abuja

Madam Caroline Madu, the mother of the late gospel singer, Osinachi Nwachukwu, yesterday, told a Federal Capital Territory High Court, Abuja, that the gospel singer had only ulcer, and that Osinachi’s husband, Peter Nwachukwu, called her (Caroline) a witch and threatened to kill Osinachi.

The 61-year-old Caroline Madu, who appeared as the first prosecution witness before Justice Njideka Nwosu-Iheme, yesterday, told the court how Mr Nwachukwu beat the late songbird and how her plans to rescue her daughter failed.

According to Madu, the last time she set eyes on her daughter was about a year ago when she went for a programme in Enugu, where she (mother) resides.

Read Also: Please, help me, let the truth come out — Late Osinachi’s mum begs court

She told the court that Peter never allowed Osinachi to visit Enugu and even pick up her calls.

She said: “It is about a year since I last saw her. She came for a…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper