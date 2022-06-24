Kaduna: Recurrent sacking of teachers counterproductive to basic education – Stakeholders





Some education stakeholders said on Friday that the recurrent sacking of primary school teachers by the Kaduna State Government was counterproductive to the development of basic education in the state.

The stakeholders stated this in separate interviews with the News Agency of Nigeria in Kaduna, while reacting to the recent sacking of 2,357 primary school teachers for allegedly failing competency tests.

One of them, Mr Tjjjani Aliyu, Citizens’ Co-chair, Kaduna Basic Education Accountability Mechanism (KADBEAM), said the development would halt the progress being recorded in basic education.

Aliyu said the government had in 2018, sacked 21,780, for allegedly failing a similar test, adding that 233 others were sacked in December 2021 for allegedly presenting fake certificates.

According to him, the sacking of the teachers is undermining ongoing efforts to address the problem of out-of-school children and the rot in school infrastructure.

Source: Vanguard Newspaper