Adoption of UTAS critical to resolving strike— ASUU





By Emem Idio, Yenagoa

YENAGOA-THE Academic Staff Union of Universities, ASUU, has stated that the adoption of a transparent payment platform University Transparency and Accountability Solutions,UTAS, is critical to resolving the current strike action by the Union.

According to ASUU, UTAS has been proven to be a flawless payment platform but lamented that the deep-rooted penchant for corruption within government ethos are all out to frustrate its deployment.

Chairperson of ASUU, Federal University Otuoke, Bayelsa State chapter, Dr Socrates Ebo, in a statement in Yenagoa, weekend, on stated that the Integrated Personnel and Payroll Information System,IPPIS, has been decisively proven to be a porous easily compromised payment platform.

According to Ebo, the IPPIS has been ineffective in curtailing waste of resources, adding that in the contrary it has been used to pad payrolls and used to effect all manner of fraudulent deductions from workers’ salaries.

Source: Vanguard Newspaper